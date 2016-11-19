NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City street corner is now named the Malik “Phife Dawg” Taylor Way.
The late rapper from the group A Tribe Called Quest was honored Saturday at the intersection of 192nd Street and Linden Boulevard in the St. Albans neighborhood in Queens.
That stretch of the boulevard bears a sign with the name of the Queens native. He died earlier this year at age 45 following complications from diabetes.
The rapper’s bandmates, Q-Tip and Jarobi White, joined his family for the ceremony on the street corner where he and his friends spent many hours, often rapping.
Last week, A Tribe Called Quest released their final album with Phife Dawg.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.