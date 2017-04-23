HUDSON, N.Y. (AP) — New York has renovated the state’s oldest surviving theater.

Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday announced the reopening of Hudson Hall at the Hudson Opera House.

The $8.5 million renovation project was funded through arts, economic development and parks and recreation grants, as well as some private donors.

Renovations included safety modernizations, and new lighting, soundbooth, dressing rooms and accessible restrooms.

The opera house was built in 1855 and includes in its performance history figures such as Susan B. Anthony and Theodore Roosevelt.

Cuomo’s office says the venue serves more than 50,000 individuals and families annually through performances, exhibits, talks, and youth and senior programs.