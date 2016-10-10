NEW YORK (AP) — In his short time as Brooklyn’s top prosecutor, Kenneth Thompson became known perhaps as much for the convictions he disavowed as the ones he got.

Thompson died of cancer Sunday during his first term as Brooklyn’s district attorney. He had agreed to overturn 21 convictions and re-examine more than 100 in one of the most ambitious efforts of its kind.

It made him a leading voice in a national conversation about what part prosecutors can play in addressing claims of wrongful conviction.

The 50-year-old Democrat became Brooklyn’s first African-American district attorney in 2014.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Eric Gonzalez is leading the office for now.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH’-moh) may appoint someone to serve out Thompson’s term. Cuomo’s office said Monday it’s reviewing options.