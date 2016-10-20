ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man who killed a young mother when he shot into the wrong house has been convicted of murder.
Federal prosecutors say a jury also convicted 39-year-old Damion Colabatistto of drug and weapons charges Wednesday following a trial in Rochester.
Authorities say Colabatistto was an enforcer for a drug organization and was trying to kill a rival drug dealer in 2009 when he and another man fired multiple times into a Rochester house. Moesha Harmon, a 20-year-old mother of two, was killed.
The second shooter, Angelo Ocasio, was convicted in May.
Prosecutors say the men were members of a violent drug organization that was responsible for numerous beatings and shootings and at least three other murders.
