BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man who served time in prison for threatening then-President Barack Obama is heading back to prison for a threat against President Donald Trump.
Federal prosecutors say 20-year-old Jared Brown was given a two-year sentence Friday for violating the conditions of his supervised release.
The Niagara County resident made a 911 call to Lockport City Police in December threatening to kill the president-elect.
At the time of the call, Brown was on supervised released after serving a 15-month sentence for threatening Obama when Brown was 18 years old.
Most Read Stories
- Cheating hubby needs to reset attitude toward ‘affair baby’ | Dear Carolyn
- Washington state will resist federal crackdown on legal weed, AG Ferguson says
- Seattle home too toxic to enter sparked a bidding frenzy — now we know why VIEW
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- Swedish CEO resigns in wake of Seattle Times investigation
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.