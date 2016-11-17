ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A man accused of knocking down an autistic New York boy during a cross-country race has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.
Martin MacDonald, of Pittsford, also pleaded guilty Thursday in Rochester City Court to second-degree harassment.
MacDonald told investigators he got out of his car and shoved 15-year-old Chase Coleman during a road race in a city park because he feared the boy would try to steal his wife’s purse.
The teenager, who lives in Syracuse, is unable to speak. Relatives say he would not have understood anything MacDonald said to him.
The Monroe County District Attorney’s office tells the Post-Standard of Syracuse (https://goo.gl/qkTFw2 ) MacDonald likely will serve no more than three years’ probation with no jail time.
Sentencing is in January.
