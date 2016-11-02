NEW YORK (AP) — New York police say a 49-year-old emotionally disturbed man brandishing a glass bottle died after he was subdued by an officer with a stun gun.
The confrontation happened at a home in the Bronx at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday while officers were responding to a neighbor’s call saying the man was menacing her and acting violently.
Police say the man threatened the officers with the bottle. A sergeant then discharged his stun gun twice.
While in custody, police say the man went into cardiac arrest and CPR was administered. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Last month, a police sergeant was criticized for not using his stun gun when he fatally shot an emotionally disturbed Bronx woman wielding scissors and a baseball bat.
