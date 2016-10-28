BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A Buffalo man has been convicted of killing two people and wounding six others in four gang-related shootings over two years.
An Erie County judge issued the verdict Friday in 19-year-old Diamond Lewis’ bench trial on murder and attempted murder charges.
Prosecutors say the first slaying was in October 2014 when Lewis fatally shot a 22-year-old man. The following June he shot and killed an 18-year-old man and wounded four other people, including a man who was left paralyzed.
The third shooting in August 2015 wounded an 18-year-old woman, and the last shooting in January left a 13-year-old girl with a gunshot wound after Lewis opened fire on a crowd of people.
Defense attorneys suggested the trial witnesses lacked credibility and were trying to save themselves from prison.
