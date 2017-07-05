Nation & World New York City police say an officer shot in her patrol car in the Bronx has died Originally published July 5, 2017 at 3:08 am Share story By The Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say an officer shot in her patrol car in the Bronx has died. The Associated Press View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.