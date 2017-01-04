NEW YORK (AP) — New York City recorded its fewest number of shootings last year and narrowly missed setting a record low for homicides since comparable record-keeping began.
According to data released Wednesday, the city had 335 homicides in 2016. The city’s all-time low since comparable record keeping began in the 1960s was 333 in 2014
Police officials reported 998 shooting incidents in 2016, the lowest since at least the 1990s when comparable record keeping began.
Overall crime also was at its lowest.
Crime continues to drop even as police make fewer arrests for low-level infractions now handled through tickets. They’ve also reduced use of the stop-and-frisk technique.
Police Commissioner James O’Neill says the numbers “are not by accident.” He says they are the result of careful police strategies and increased work with communities.
