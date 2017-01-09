WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time in six decades, a new voice will lead this year’s presidential inaugural parade.
Eighty-nine-year-old Charlie Brotman has been the announcer for every inaugural parade since Dwight D. Eisenhower’s second term in 1957. But local news media organizations report that President-Elect Donald Trump’s Presidential Inaugural Committee has picked a new lead announcer.
Brotman told WJLA-TV that he was “heartbroken” by the decision.
The new lead announcer will be Steve Ray, a freelance announcer, audio engineer and producer. The 58-year-old tells media outlets that he’s not replacing Brotman; he just happens to be the guy “who’s next.” He called Brotman “a legend.”
Most Read Stories
- A story of Earl Thomas, a fur hat and a group of die-hard Russian Seahawks fans VIEW
- 'It is over': VP Joe Biden shuts down Seattle congresswoman Pramila Jayapal's last-ditch effort to halt Trump WATCH
- Seahawks get playoff win over Detroit, but questions linger | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Golden Globes 2017 worst dressed: Who got it wrong VIEW
- What the national media are saying after 'revitalized' Seahawks beat Lions in NFL playoffs
The inaugural committee has named Brotman “Announcer Chairman Emeritus” and has offered him a prime seat to the event.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.