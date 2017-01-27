UNITED NATIONS (AP) — New U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley has arrived at the United Nations, announcing a new way the U.S. does business: She says the Trump administration’s goal is to show U.S. strength and force and defend its allies — and as for countries opposing America, “We’re taking names.”
The former South Carolina governor says the United States will “respond accordingly” to opponents.
Haley spoke to the media immediately after entering U.N. headquarters for the first time Friday. She presented her credentials to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
She said it’s a time for “fresh eyes” on the United Nations and the U.S. is going to make everything that’s working better, try to fix everything that isn’t working. She says “anything that seems to be obsolete and not necessary, we’re going to do away with.”
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ‘won’t be bullied,’ will fight Trump’s sanctuary-city order, mayor says
- Seattle cop’s son killed after trying to stop car prowler in Sammamish VIEW
- What does Trump’s action on sanctuary cities mean for Seattle? Here’s what we know
- Seahawks assistant head coach for defense Rocky Seto leaves team to enter ministry
- Shooter sent Facebook message to Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos before gunfire at UW protest, police say
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.