UNITED NATIONS (AP) — New U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley has arrived at the United Nations, announcing a new way the U.S. does business: She says the Trump administration’s goal is to show U.S. strength and force and defend its allies — and as for countries opposing America, “We’re taking names.”

The former South Carolina governor says the United States will “respond accordingly” to opponents.

Haley spoke to the media immediately after entering U.N. headquarters for the first time Friday. She presented her credentials to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

She said it’s a time for “fresh eyes” on the United Nations and the U.S. is going to make everything that’s working better, try to fix everything that isn’t working. She says “anything that seems to be obsolete and not necessary, we’re going to do away with.”