JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — An attorney convicted of leading a $300 million gambling ring that used a veterans charity as a front and led to the resignation of Florida’s lieutenant governor is getting a new trial.
The Florida Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal Wednesday in the case involving Jacksonville attorney Kelly Mathis, meaning an October ruling from Florida’s Fifth District Court of Appeal will stand. The earlier ruling says the trial judge should have allowed Mathis’ legal team to call certain witnesses to bolster its defense.
Mathis was convicted in October 2013 of 103 counts of racketeering, possessing slot machines and other charges and sentenced to six years in prison. He was accused of operating dozens of illegal internet cafes.
The case led to the resignation of Lt. Gov. Jennifer Carroll and caused the Florida Legislature to ban internet cafes earlier in 2013.
Most Read Stories
- Bremerton councilwoman arrested at D.C. hearing for Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions
- Veterans at Starbucks respond to call for boycott over hiring refugees
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Norwegian Air CEO pledges rock-bottom trans-Atlantic fares with his growing Boeing fleet
- ‘Divestment is our goal’: Seattle City Council to vote on pulling $3 billion from Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.