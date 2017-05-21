SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Sacramento-area man credited with helping prevent an armed attack on a French train is celebrating his college graduation — a year late, owing to all the attention that followed the 2015 train crisis.

The Sacramento Bee reported family and friends were there to cheer 24-year-old Anthony Sadler at Saturday’s graduation at Sacramento State.

In August 2015, Sadler was one of three Northern California men who helped tackle a gunman they saw moving through a Paris-bound train. France awarded the three the Legion of Honor, and Sacramento welcomed their return with a parade. Clint Eastwood is now directing a film based on the episode. Sadler himself took time off from his studies for a speaking tour.

The new graduate says the months since the train incident “feel like 10 lifetimes.”

