NEW DELHI (AP) — A new survey says that two years after sweeping to power, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to inspire confidence in most Indians, who are pleased about their economy and see the country playing a growing role in the international arena.

However, the survey, released Monday by the Pew Research Center, says the high rate of satisfaction with Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party has not entirely dimmed the popularity of the main opposition Congress party.

In 2014, Modi and his party won the most decisive electoral victory that India has seen in over 25 years. But he has struggled to push through economic reforms and legislation at the pace he had promised because his party doesn’t have similar numbers in the upper house.