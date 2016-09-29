MOAB, Utah (AP) — New trailhead signs with a less controversial name for eastern Utah’s Negro Bill Canyon have been stolen.

The Deseret News reports (http://bit.ly/2ddAMg3 ) that the Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman Lisa Bryant said Thursday two signs with the name, “Grandstaff Trailhead” were stolen sometime Wednesday night. She says the theft considered is a felony.

The signs were replaced last weekend in the popular recreation area even though local officials have decided not to change the official name.

Negro Bill Canyon was named after a black cowboy, William Grandstaff, whose cattle grazed there in the 1870s.

The canyon’s name has long been debated. Grand County voted in August 2015 to keep the canyon’s name. A similar effort to change the canyon’s name was defeated in 2013.

