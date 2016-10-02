NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a crash involving a tow truck that left three people dead and two others injured.
WWL-TV (http://bit.ly/2dA6pgE ) reports the wreck happened Sunday just before just before 5 p.m. at a Mid-City intersection.
Authorities say a tow truck was traveling southbound when it left the roadway and hit four pedestrians. Police say the tow truck then drove through a fence into the parking lot of a shopping center, where it hit several parked vehicles.
Two of the pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene. A third pedestrian died at a nearby hospital.
Most Read Stories
- Marijuana labs spawn lethal explosions across the country
- Get your own water, Oregon timber firm tells California town
- What the national media are saying about the Huskies' dismantling of Stanford
- Washington shows the nation it has arrived with rout of No. 7 Stanford | Matt Calkins
- No. 10 Huskies rout No. 7 Stanford 44-6
The fourth pedestrian and the tow truck driver were taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
Police say they are still investigating the wreck. No other details have been released.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.