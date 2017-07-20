NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans inspector general says the city hasn’t adequately warned residents that ongoing street repairs and water system improvements could result in temporarily high lead levels in some buildings’ tap water.

Inspector General Ed Quatrevaux’s (KWAH’-treh-voh’s) latest report says some old city water lines — and lines on private properties — are made of lead, which can affect the brain and nervous system. Chemicals added to the water form a protective coating in those pipes. But Quatrevaux cites experts who say disturbance of the aging lines can jar some of the coating loose and allow lead to contaminate the water.

In a response, the city water board stressed its compliance with all state and federal laws. It outlined its existing policies for educating customers about risks of lead exposure.