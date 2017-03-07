NEW YORK (AP) — Upcoming books by Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will be released through an imprint they know well: Crown.
Crown announced Tuesday that it will handle each of the works announced last week by parent company Penguin Random House. Crown previously published Barack Obama’s million-selling “The Audacity of Hope” and “Dreams from My Father” and Michelle Obama’s best-seller about the White House kitchen garden, “American Grown.”
Crown has still not revealed the titles, release dates or subject matter. Last week, a publishing official with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press that Barack Obama’s book would focus on his White House years, while Michelle Obama was writing an inspirational work for young people.
The Obamas’ book deal is widely believed to be worth tens of millions of dollars.
