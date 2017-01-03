In switching networks at a pivotal point in her career, Megyn Kelly, the No. 2-rated personality in cable-television news, is taking a calculated risk that she can swap her dedicated Fox audience for the broader, but more fickle, viewership of network television.

Megyn Kelly’s new office at NBC News sits a block north of Fox News headquarters in midtown Manhattan. But it might as well be a world away.

In switching networks at a pivotal point in her career, Kelly, the No. 2-rated personality in cable-television news, is taking a calculated risk that she can swap her dedicated Fox audience for the broader, but more fickle, viewership of network television.

There are challenges from the get-go. Her splashy arrival has the potential to fray nerves among the big personalities at the network — who already compete against one another for interviews and scoops. Kelly, 46, will also be taking on a daytime talk- show format that has been a virtual graveyard for television news personalities in the past 10 years.

And the new Sunday newsmagazine show that NBC plans to build around Kelly will go up against a giant that has not been meaningfully challenged for decades: “60 Minutes” on CBS.

Still, Kelly is a bona fide star with a best-selling book and a breakout role in last year’s presidential campaign, when she clashed with Donald Trump. NBC News comes out the winner in one of the most closely watched talent sweepstakes in years, acquiring one of television’s biggest names who could play a role in any number of major network events, like coverage of elections or the Olympics.

Interviews Tuesday with network executives and producers — from Fox, NBC and other rival channels — suggest that Kelly’s performance at NBC will be as closely watched in the industry as her past few months of contract negotiations.

Kelly will have to design her daytime talk show from scratch. Even though she made her name as a news anchor, she has argued that she is not obsessed with politics. When she hosted a prime-time special on Fox in May — her first major foray outside cable news — she expressed a desire to combine the qualities of Oprah Winfrey, Barbara Walters and Charlie Rose.

That special — which featured interviews with Trump, celebrity lawyer Robert Shapiro and actress Laverne Cox — received middling reviews. It was far from a ratings hit: Among adults younger than 50, the demographic most important to broadcasters, Kelly’s special performed about as well as ABC’s “Beyond the Tank,” a reality-show spinoff.

A daily daytime talk show also poses risks. Big-name talents like Jane Pauley, Meredith Vieira, Katie Couric and Anderson Cooper have taken a stab at the genre, and each one failed. In Pauley’s case, NBC invested millions of dollars, but the show was yanked in 2005 after just one year.

NBC said Tuesday that Kelly’s show was expected to be closer to a news program than the typical daytime talk show, although it is unclear what exactly that will mean or how much appetite there is for news amid a landscape including shows like “Days of Our Lives,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “Steve Harvey.” The audience for daytime television is also significantly more diverse than Fox’s prime-time viewership.

Starting a Sunday rival to “60 Minutes,” the standard-bearer among newsmagazines, is likewise no easy task.

“Rock Center,” which Brian Williams hosted, lasted two seasons. NBC’s most recent newsmagazine, “On Assignment,” ran head-to-head against “60 Minutes” over five weeks; the show averaged about 4 million viewers, compared with more than 9 million for “60 Minutes,” which broadcast two repeats during that time. (This season, “60 Minutes” is averaging more than 14 million viewers.)

It is also unclear how NBC will accommodate Kelly’s show during the National Football League season, when NBC’s popular “Sunday Night Football” package includes a highly rated pregame show that begins at 7 p.m. Eastern.

But Andrew Lack, NBC News chairman, has long had newsmagazines in his blood. In addition to overseeing a “60 Minutes” competitor on CBS in the 1980s, Lack presided over NBC in the 1990s when newsmagazines, including the network’s popular “Dateline,” dominated prime-time lineups.

Fox, meanwhile, must set a course without one of its biggest names, as the network continues to recalibrate itself after the ouster of its chairman, Roger Ailes.

Kelly’s exit from Fox News was so abrupt that it was announced on the day that the network had run a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal trumpeting the ratings of its prime-time lineup, with Kelly prominently pictured.

Her departure stunned the Fox newsroom, where journalists and executives spent Tuesday afternoon speculating over which anchor might replace Kelly in the coveted 9 p.m. slot — and wondering if Kelly would even appear that night.

When Greta Van Susteren, another veteran anchor, announced her departure in September, network representatives visited her home to tell her not to bother coming in.

In the end, Kelly was granted a chance to bid farewell to Fox News viewers — her last show is Friday. It is not clear who will replace her.