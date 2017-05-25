JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court has blocked a death row inmate’s appeal over the state’s planned use of a lethal-injection drug.
In an order Thursday, justices said Thomas Loden’s 2016 appeal over the sedative midazolam is moot because legislators this year rewrote a state law on death penalty drugs.
The old law required an “ultra-short acting barbiturate or other similar drug” as part of a three-drug lethal injection mix. Loden said midazolam didn’t fit that definition.
The new law requires “an appropriate anesthetic or sedative.”
Most Read Stories
- Seattle once again nation’s fastest-growing big city; population exceeds 700,000 | FYI Guy
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Cause of death of Seahawk Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy remains unclear as family, friends struggle with his passing
- Four months in, ‘Seattle’s only Trump voter’ has his doubts | Danny Westneat
- Officer hailed for taking down cop killer costs Seattle $165,000 in civil-rights claims
Several states have struggled to obtain certain drugs since 2010, as manufacturers refuse to sell them for executions.
Loden was sentenced to death in 2001 for killing 16-year-old Leesa Gray in north Mississippi’s Itawamba County in 2000. His execution date has not been set.