LAS VEGAS (AP) — Contestants are preparing to take the stage in the Miss USA pageant.
A new Miss USA will be crowned Sunday, when the contest that features women from each state and the nation’s capital returns to Las Vegas.
Fifty-one women will participate in the decades-old competition airing live at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox from Mandalay Bay Convention Center.
The two-hour event will feature hosts Julianne Hough, Ashley Graham and Terrence J.
Grammy Award-winner Pitbull and CMA Award-winner Brett Eldredge will perform. The broadcast will also include a performance from a Cirque du Soleil show based on Michael Jackson songs.
Last year, District of Columbia resident Deshauna Barber became the first-ever military member to win Miss USA.
The winner of Sunday’s pageant will compete in the Miss Universe contest.
