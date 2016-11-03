ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas says prosecutors have filed murder charge against a man suspected of shooting and killing an Albuquerque police officer more than a year ago.

Suspect Davon Lymon has a lengthy criminal history and has been held on federal drug and weapons charges since October 2015 arrest.

Balderas says the murder charge plus four other felony charges were filed against Lymon on Thursday.

Police say Lymon shot Officer Daniel Webster during a nighttime traffic stop outside a pharmacy and holed up in a shed until SWAT officers and a police dog found him and took him into custody.

Police say Webster had pulled over Lymon for driving a motorcycle with a stolen license plate.