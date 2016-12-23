LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Some multimedia exhibits for the new Manhattan Project National Historical Park will be created by New Mexico students.
Highlands University announced this month students from the northern New Mexico campus will develop exhibits using technology like 3-D videos and computer modeling. The students also will create an app and text and graphic panels for a walking tour.
During the World War II-era Manhattan Project, scientists in the then-secret town of Los Alamos worked to develop an atomic bomb later dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
The Manhattan Project National Historical Park is managed through a partnership between the National Park Service and U.S. Department of Energy. The new park contains three sites: Los Alamos, New Mexico; Oak Ridge, Tennessee; and Hanford, Washington.
Most Read Stories
- King County Sheriff Urquhart told investigators to ignore woman’s claim he raped her, documents say
- The worst things for sale on Amazon: A guide to horrible junk gifts WATCH
- Trump asks Boeing for F/A-18 pitch, citing 'tremendous' cost overruns of Lockheed Martin F-35
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Edgar Martinez Hall of Fame voting appears to be trending in right direction
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.