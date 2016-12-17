SANTA ROSA, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say there’s been a multi-vehicle crash involving approximately 40 vehicles on a snow- and ice-covered interstate highway in northeastern New Mexico.

The New Mexico State Police say the wreck occurred midday Saturday on westbound Interstate 40 between Santa Rosa and Tucumcari and that traffic on a 38-mile stretch of the highway is being diverted onto the frontage road.

There is no immediate word of injuries, and the State Police said officers are investigating what happened.