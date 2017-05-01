ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque say a man has been found alive with his hands nailed to a tree in a forest.
They say officers received a call around 8:30 a.m. Monday about an injured man on the east bank of the Rio Grande.
Police say they found a man standing in front of a tree with his hands next to his shoulders and each of his hands had one nail through it.
The Albuquerque Journal reports the nails were about 3 inches long and the man wasn’t bleeding when officers found him.
Most Read Stories
- Live updates from May Day rallies and marches in Seattle WATCH
- May Day: Here’s what we know about today’s events in Seattle VIEW
- ESPN's Todd McShay on Seahawks' draft: 'They killed it' --- and more reaction from draft analysts
- Marshawn Lynch takes out a full-page ad in the Seattle Times to thank fans
- Breaking down the Seahawks' reported undrafted free agent signings WATCH
Police removed the man from the tree and took him to a hospital.
His name hasn’t been released.
Police don’t know how long the man had been in the bosque or how he ended up nailed to a tree.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.