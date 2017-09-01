SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce is seeking a federal court injunction to tap into $1 million in political contributions that he collected while in Congress to use in his run for governor of New Mexico.
The motion, filed late Thursday in federal court, seeks to block enforcement of limitations on campaign transfers from Pearce’s federal campaign account to a state one. Approval could give Pearce access to campaign cash while underlying issues are litigated.
The Secretary of State’s Office says that only $11,000 can be transferred by Pearce based on state campaign contribution limits.
Attorney General Hector Balderas was named in Pearce’s lawsuit and has accused Pearce of wasting taxpayer money and being disruptive.
Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver has said time is needed to address important constitutional issues.