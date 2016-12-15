FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — The newest member of the Massachusetts State Police is 8 inches tall and used to work for Santa Claus.

“Statie the Elf” has been appearing on the department’s social media accounts all month .

It’s the brainchild of Trooper Dustin Fitch, who got a custom-tailored uniform made for an “Elf on the Shelf” doll.

Statie has spent time with the motorcycle and mounted units, written reports and cleared snow from a car after a storm. He even got his driver’s license at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, but not before getting his eyes checked.

Fitch says Statie has gotten a lot of positive attention, especially from kids. He says Statie is likely to only be around for the holidays, but he has a few more things planned before Christmas.