CINCINNATI (AP) — Another new judge has been assigned to the second trial of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer in the slaying of a black motorist. The first trial judge and two successors disqualified themselves.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Leslie Ghiz (GIHZ) was named Tuesday to preside over the retrial of Ray Tensing on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges in the July 2015 shooting of Sam DuBose.

The first trial judge, Megan Shanahan, said the retrial should be conducted with “a blank slate.” She declared a mistrial Nov. 12 because of a hung jury.

The case was randomly assigned to Judge Tom Heekin, who recused himself Tuesday because he once represented one of DuBose’s children. It went next to Judge Beth Myers, who starts a new job in February.

This story has been corrected to show that Judge Myers’ new job starts in February, not January.