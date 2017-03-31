CRANBURY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a state trooper shot and killed a Delaware man who drove toward him while trying to flee from a service area on the New Jersey Turnpike.
Officials say five troopers were conducting undercover narcotics operations at the Molly Pitcher Service Area on Thursday when a trooper saw 46-year-old Christopher Pizzichetta, of Lewes, apparently “shooting up” heroin.
The attorney general’s office says Pizzichetta attempted to flee in his pickup truck as the troopers tried to block him in, striking two of their vehicles and speeding directly toward a trooper on foot.
The trooper opened fire, hitting Pizzichetta. His pickup crashed into a retaining wall and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- The story of Pearl Jam, from a Seattle basement to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame | PNW Magazine VIEW
- Watch: Tornado touches down in Monroe, topples RVs WATCH
- King County Library System’s director quits amid conduct review
- Fred Hutch receives $35 million donation, largest ever, from Bezos family
Officials found a syringe and glassine packets suspected of containing heroin in the pickup.
The investigation continues.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.