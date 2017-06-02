NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old in New Jersey’s largest city was struck and killed while returning home from his senior prom.

Officials say Christopher Gibbs, a senior at Newark’s Barringer High School, was hit by a tractor-trailer while crossing a street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Gibbs was taken to a hospital, where he died just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The truck driver stopped and called for help.

The crash is under investigation.