MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has admitted that he lied about being a prisoner of war to get gifts, including a nearly $32,000 deck.

Robert Guidi, of Mine Hill, on Monday pleaded guilty to theft by deception and violating the state’s Stolen Valor Act. The 67-year-old admitted he deceived the Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation and the Morris County Veterans Service Office.

Guidi served in a clerical position as an Army private during the Vietnam War. But, he falsely claimed that he was wounded and had been a prisoner of war.

The Daily Record (http://dailyre.co/2mKIQ94 ) reports prosecutors will recommend Guidi be sentenced to three years in prison and make restitution when he’s sentenced in May. His lawyer wants Guidi placed on long-term probation.

