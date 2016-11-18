STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey man was arrested after racking up over 300 toll violations and failing to pay more than $20,000 in tolls and fees.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement that James Clicerio, of Old Bridge, New Jersey, was arrested on Thursday after failing to pay a toll at the Outerbridge Crossing connecting Staten Island and Pert Amboy.
Officials say Clicerio was driving a white Mercury SUV when he was pulled over and an officer discovered he had five different EZ Pass accounts and 323 violations.
The fees and violations totaled $20,869.
It’s unclear whether Clicerio has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.
Clicerio faces larceny and obstructing governmental administration charges.
