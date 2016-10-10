Share story

WAYNE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey mall has been evacuated due to concerns about a bomb threat.

Authorities say the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne was evacuated shortly before closing time Monday night.

Police tell The Record (http://bit.ly/2ds5zCX ) newspaper that a customer approached mall security, saying they’d found a note containing a bomb threat.

Police say they evacuated the mall as a precaution and conducted a sweep. No bomb was found.

The customer who made the claim was taken into custody for evaluation.

The mall is located just outside of New York City, and has more than 170 stores and restaurants.

Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com

