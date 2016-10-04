PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — Two houses were destroyed in an explosion Tuesday morning after neighbors reported the smell of gas and firefighters arrived to investigate.

It’s not yet clear if anyone was injured in the blast in Paterson.

Councilman Andre Sayegh said residents had notified authorities of the gas smell, and firefighters arrived at the scene shortly before the blast occurred.

Charlie Hayek, the owner of a nearby store, told WNBC-TV that the owner of one of the homes came outside before the explosion to complain about the smell of gas. He said nearby homes were evacuated and the blast occurred not long after people had gotten outside.

“If it happened 10 minutes before, it would have been a lot worse,” Hayek told the station.

A spokeswoman for Public Service Electric & Gas says the utility is working to determine what happened and couldn’t immediately comment on the matter.

Homes and businesses on several nearby blocks were evacuated as a precaution.

A house explosion in New York City a week ago killed a fire battalion chief who was hit by falling debris. Authorities said the Bronx blast might have been caused by a tampered gas main. Two people have been arrested in connection with the explosion.