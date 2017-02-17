NEW YORK (AP) — While many of his constituents live outside Philadelphia, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie apparently has a low opinion of the Philadelphia Phillies and their fans.
Speaking Wednesday on SportsNet New York, Christie held little back, declaring “the Phillies suck.”
He went on to say the Phillies were an “awful team” with “an angry, bitter fan base.” He also said it’s not safe for civilized people to go to the Phillies’ home stadium, Citizens Bank Park, if they want to root for an opposing team.
The Phillies attract fans from southern New Jersey, across the river from Philadelphia.
Most Read Stories
- Richland florist discriminated against gay couple by refusing service, state Supreme Court rules
- I-90 reopens after mudslide trapped 13 vehicles VIEW
- Seattle is close to breaking rain record for month
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- Disappearance of Seattle-based crab boat, crew a ‘mystery’
In a tweet, the Phillies said they appreciate their fans’ support as they “bridge” to a bright future. Their use of the word “bridge” is a dig at Christie over the George Washington Bridge lane closing scandal that has dogged his administration.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.