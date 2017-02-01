SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — A Girl Scout from New Jersey is benefiting from her brutally honest review of the cookies that she sells.
Charlotte McCourt, of South Orange, emailed her father’s friend, who was interested in buying cookies for troops stationed overseas. She told him some of cookies’ descriptions were false advertising and she rated the cookies on a scale of 1 to 10.
She wrote the “Toffee-tastic is a bleak, flavorless, gluten-free wasteland,” while calling the Samoa a “caramel-chocolate-coconut winner.”
Her letter found its way to social media and she has sold 16,430 boxes of cookies, including 7,765 boxes for troops.
Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey tells NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2jCrg5m ) it’s proud she “exercised her entrepreneurial skills.”
