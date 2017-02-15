VOORHEES, N.J. (AP) — A 12-year-old New Jersey girl spent Valentine’s Day delivering over 1,300 books donated to a children’s hospital.
Charlotte Olson tells the Courier-Post (http://on.cpsj.com/2lOTagL ) her original goal was to collect 1,000 children’s books as a way to give back to her town of Voorhees.
She started the book drive before Christmas, using social media, her family and church to help spread the word.
On Tuesday, she brought boxes full of books to Children’s Regional Hospital at Cooper’s outpatient Voorhees site. She also gave $220 to go toward more book purchases.
The books were presented to physicians and staff, who’ll distribute them to patients at sites throughout the year as part of Cooper’s Reach Out and Read program.
The hospital says it’s the largest book donation they’ve ever received.
Information from: Courier-Post (Cherry Hill, N.J.), http://www.courierpostonline.com/
