NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in New Jersey rescued a dolphin that found itself in some trouble.

WPVI-TV reports (http://6abc.cm/2nfTJU2) that North Wildwood police noticed several dolphins were stuck on a sandbar Monday afternoon. Officials say two dolphins in the bunch were able to free themselves when the tide came in.

North Wildwood firefighters stepped in to help one dolphin that could not get back out to sea, using a flexible stretcher to carry the mammal into deeper water.

Officials say all the dolphins returned safely to the ocean.