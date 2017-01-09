OLDMANS TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Police say a 50-pound dumbbell crashed through a vehicle’s windshield on the New Jersey Turnpike, injuring a motorist.
It happened Monday morning in the southbound lanes in Oldmans Township.
The 75-year-old was flown to a hospital. The driver’s condition is not known.
State troopers are trying to determine where the dumbbell came from.
Most Read Stories
- 'It is over': VP Joe Biden shuts down Seattle congresswoman Pramila Jayapal's last-ditch effort to halt Trump WATCH
- Seahawks get playoff win over Detroit, but questions linger | Matt Calkins WATCH
- A story of Earl Thomas, a fur hat and a group of die-hard Russian Seahawks fans VIEW
- Blogger is asked to delete info on Oregon refuge occupation informants
- Three die of heroin overdoses within hours on Seattle’s Aurora Avenue
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.