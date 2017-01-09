OLDMANS TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Police say a 50-pound dumbbell crashed through a vehicle’s windshield on the New Jersey Turnpike, injuring a motorist.

It happened Monday morning in the southbound lanes in Oldmans Township.

The 75-year-old was flown to a hospital. The driver’s condition is not known.

State troopers are trying to determine where the dumbbell came from.