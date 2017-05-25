BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — A Muslim group has sued a New Jersey city two months after their application to build a mosque was turned down following what they describe as an onslaught of bigotry.
The lawsuit filed Thursday by the Bayonne Muslims names Bayonne and its zoning board.
Bayonne’s law director says the city does not comment on active litigation, and a lawyer representing the zoning board wasn’t immediately available for comment.
The zoning board voted 4-3 in favor of the mosque proposal in March, but it needed a minimum of five votes to pass.
Those who voted against it cited parking and traffic concerns in the working-class town across the harbor from New York.
Opponents had targeted local Muslim-owned businesses and the church basement that the group rented for prayer services was vandalized.