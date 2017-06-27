CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman who injected heroin and methamphetamines into a friend about to give birth has been sentenced to a year in jail.
Thirty-eight-year-old Rhianna Frenette, of Belmont, pleaded guilty to reckless conduct Tuesday for injecting Felicia Farruggia with the drugs soon after she went into labor in September. Prosecutors said Farruggia’s boyfriend said that she insisted on her “fix of heroin” before she would go to the hospital.
Firefighters arrived after Farruggia’s boyfriend called 911 and the baby was born in the driveway. The 29-year-old Farruggia, of Concord, whose son is now in state custody, pleaded guilty last week to reckless conduct and was sentenced to a year in jail.
Frenette’s attorney Emma Sisti says her client made a bad choice but did what she thought “Felicia needed and wanted to have done at the time.”
Most Read Stories
- Costco is testing a new burger in Seattle, and it might remind you of Shake Shack
- UW study finds Seattle’s minimum wage is costing jobs
- Check out the Pike Place Market’s $74M addition: See 360-degree views of the new MarketFront VIEW
- The Willows Inn on Lummi Island to pay workers $149K for wage, overtime violations
- Calling their bluff: A Seattle doctor pegs what the GOP health bill is really about | Danny Westneat