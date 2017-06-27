CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman who injected heroin and methamphetamines into a friend about to give birth has been sentenced to a year in jail.

Thirty-eight-year-old Rhianna Frenette, of Belmont, pleaded guilty to reckless conduct Tuesday for injecting Felicia Farruggia with the drugs soon after she went into labor in September. Prosecutors said Farruggia’s boyfriend said that she insisted on her “fix of heroin” before she would go to the hospital.

Firefighters arrived after Farruggia’s boyfriend called 911 and the baby was born in the driveway. The 29-year-old Farruggia, of Concord, whose son is now in state custody, pleaded guilty last week to reckless conduct and was sentenced to a year in jail.

Frenette’s attorney Emma Sisti says her client made a bad choice but did what she thought “Felicia needed and wanted to have done at the time.”