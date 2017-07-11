CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has signed a bill requiring voters who move to New Hampshire within 30 days of an election to provide proof that they intend to stay.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump alleged widespread voter fraud in New Hampshire, although there’s been no evidence to support this.

Under the bill Sununu signed Monday, those who can’t provide proof such as a driver’s license or lease would still be allowed to vote, but if they don’t follow up with elections officials within 10 to 30 days, authorities could go to their homes to investigate.

During debate on the measure, Democrats argued the bill would disenfranchise and intimidate voters but Republicans, who control the Legislature, contended existing state laws create the potential for fraud.