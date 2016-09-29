CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Supreme Court has decided that the details of a young woman’s sexual history should remain private after her rape and murder.

Elizabeth “Lizzi” Marriott, of Westborough, Massachusetts, was a 19-year-old sophomore at the University of New Hampshire when she was killed in 2012. Seth Mazzaglia was convicted of her murder and is serving a life sentence, but on appeal argued the trial court should have allowed him to introduce evidence about Marriott’s past.

In June, the state supreme court ruled that information about Marriott’s sexual activity that was sealed during the trial should be made public during the appeals process, prompting objections from prosecutors and Marriott’s family.

The court issued its new ruling Thursday after hearing arguments last week.

A call to Mazzaglia’s attorney wasn’t immediately returned.