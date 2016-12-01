NEW YORK (AP) — The Broadway megahit “Hamilton” has already spawned a best-selling cast album, a PBS documentary and a book about its creation. Now it’s spinning off a CD by fans who happen to be some of popular music’s biggest stars.

The 23-track “Hamilton Mixtape,” set for release Friday, features covers by such artists as Usher, Kelly Clarkson, Nas, Ben Folds, Alicia Keys, Ashanti, John Legend, Sia, Common, Wiz Khalifa, Queen Latifah, The Roots, Jill Scott and Busta Rhymes.

It was unveiled Thursday during a four-song performance in the Broadway “Hamilton” home at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, which was packed with those who had won an online lottery. A live stream also captured the event.