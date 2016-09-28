An agency within the Health and Human Services Department has issued a rule that bars any nursing home or assisted-living facility that receives federal funding from requiring that its residents resolve any disputes in arbitration instead of in court.

An agency within the Health and Human Services Department on Wednesday issued a rule that bars any nursing home or assisted-living facility that receives federal funding from requiring that its residents resolve any disputes in arbitration instead of in court.

The rule, which would affect nursing homes with 1.5 million residents, promises to deliver major new protections.

Clauses embedded in the fine print of nursing-home admissions contracts have pushed disputes about safety and the quality of care out of public view. The system has helped the nursing-home industry reduce its legal costs, but it has stymied the families of residents from getting justice, even in the case of homicide.

A case involving a 100-year-old woman who was strangled by her roommate was initially blocked from court. So was a case brought by the family of a 94-year-old woman who had died at a nursing home in Murrysville, Pa., from a head wound.

The cases were the subject of a New York Times article in November.

“The sad reality is that today too many Americans must choose between forfeiting their legal rights and getting adequate medical care,” U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., said Wednesday.

Mark Parkinson, president and chief executive of the American Health Care Association, a trade group, said the change on arbitration “clearly exceeds” the agency’s statutory authority and was “wholly unnecessary to protect residents’ health and safety.”

The new rule came after officials in 16 states and the District of Columbia urged the government to cut off funding to nursing homes that use the clauses, saying arbitration kept patterns of wrongdoing hidden from prospective residents and their families.

With its decision, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, an agency under Health and Human Services, has restored a fundamental right of millions of elderly Americans across the country: their day in court.

It is the most significant overhaul of the agency’s rules governing federal funding of long-term-care facilities in more than 20 years.

The new rule is the latest effort by the Obama administration to rein in arbitration’s parallel system of justice that was quietly built over more than a decade.

In May, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the nation’s consumer watchdog, unveiled the draft of a rule that would prevent credit-card companies and other financial firms from using arbitration clauses that bar consumers from banding together in a class-action lawsuit.

While Democrats, including Leahy, have tried to get rid of arbitration through legislation, their efforts have met resistance from various industry groups. The efforts by the consumer agency, and now Health and Human Services, do not require congressional approval.

Like other rules put forth by the administration, the rule on nursing homes that receive federal funding could be challenged in court. But absent those challenges, the rule is scheduled to go into effect by November.

Only future admissions would fall under the new rule.

The nursing-home industry has said arbitration offers a less-costly alternative to court. Allowing more lawsuits, the industry has said, could drive up costs and force some homes to close.

But some government officials and elder-care lawyers see a different rationale. For corporations, they say, arbitration also potentially keeps embarrassing practices under wraps.

In the past decade, arbitration clauses have affected things such as cellphone contracts, employment agreements and student loans.

But even as the use of arbitration clauses spread, little was known about what happened to those who took their chances there. Companies argued that arbitration offered a simpler, swifter and less-expensive alternative to court, without the headaches and delays. Those claims, though, were largely anecdotal because arbitrations are confidential and there is no federal database that records their outcomes.