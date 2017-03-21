State Department officials said the secretary of state will not attend a NATO meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels on April 5-6 so that he could take part in President Donald Trump’s summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s decision to skip a NATO meeting in Europe next month and later travel to Russia has raised fresh questions about the Trump administration’s foreign-policy priorities.

State Department officials said Tuesday that Tillerson will not attend a NATO meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels on April 5-6 so that he can take part in President Donald Trump’s summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 6-7.

The top American diplomat almost always attends such gatherings, and Tillerson will follow up his absence in Brussels by traveling to Russia’s capital, Moscow, shortly afterward.

Tillerson’s media adviser R.C. Hammond said on Twitter that Tillerson would see most of the NATO foreign ministers in Washington this week at an unrelated diplomatic conference that will focus on efforts to defeat the Islamic State group.

Hammond said Tillerson also would attend a ministerial meeting of the Group of 7 bloc of industrialized democracies in Italy on April 10-11 en route to Moscow. The G-7 includes some NATO allies and Japan.

Critics said Tillerson shouldn’t skip the Brussels meeting because it will lay the foundation for a NATO leaders summit in late April that Trump has said he would attend.

Mark Toner, the State Department spokesman, said U.S. and NATO officials had exchanged potential alternative dates for the Brussels meeting but could not find another time when all the ministers could attend.

Toner said missing the NATO ministerial meeting “absolutely” did not signal diminished regard for the alliance, and that Thomas Shannon, undersecretary of state for political affairs, would represent the United States at the meeting.

“We are 100 percent committed to NATO,” he said Tuesday.

Trump called NATO “obsolete” before he took office, but he has since embraced the 28-member military alliance. He repeated his “strong support” for NATO during a news conference Friday with visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel, but again demanded that Germany and other member states boost their defense budgets.

Trump repeatedly praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and called for warmer relations with Moscow before he took office. He has barely mentioned the Russian leader since then, however, and there are no signs of enhanced diplomatic or military cooperation with Russia.

Doing so now may be politically risky.

The FBI director, James B. Comey, told the House Intelligence Committee on Monday that the bureau is investigating whether Trump’s aides colluded with Russian authorities during the 2016 campaign, a potential crime. U.S. intelligence agencies have assessed that Putin approved meddling in the race, partly in an effort to help Trump.

During the hearing, Democrats outlined a web of circumstantial links between Russian authorities and members of Trump’s current and former inner circle. Tillerson was among those they criticized.

The former chief executive of ExxonMobil has acknowledged a 17-year friendship with Putin, forged over business deals between the energy giant and Russia. Putin awarded the Texas oilman Russia’s Order of Friendship medal in 2012, before U.S. relations with Moscow went into a tailspin.

State Department officials declined to say if Tillerson would meet Putin on his visit to Moscow.