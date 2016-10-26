DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Hillary Clinton is out with two new ads in the final days of the presidential race.
A campaign official says the ads are part of a final series laying out a closing argument for the Democratic presidential nominee’s campaign.
One ad features Clinton discussing her plans to help children and families if she’s elected president.
The second ad is narrated by actor Morgan Freeman and contrasts Clinton and Republican Donald Trump. Freeman says: “Our children are looking to us. What example will we set?”
The campaign says the ads will air in Florida, Iowa, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania and on national cable.
