ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man suspected in the killing of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer is being charged with additional crimes.
Markeith Loyd was back in an Orange County courtroom on Saturday regarding three charges of aggravated assault with a firearm.
The Orlando Sentinel reported (http://bit.ly/2jB0aik ) that this time Loyd’s court appearance went smoothly. During a court appearance earlier this month Loyd cursed and shouted at a judge.
The Sentinel reported that the new charges are related to an August incident that occurred nearly four months before Loyd was accused of killing 24-year-old Sade Dixon.
Most Read Stories
- Sumner’s Connor Wedington part of growing trend of football players opting to decommit
- For thousands, light rail could be the only way through downtown Seattle next year
- Dense city? These maps show just how spread out Seattle actually is
- Seattle ‘won’t be bullied,’ will fight Trump’s sanctuary-city order, mayor says
- Capitol Hill surprise — is this Seattle’s best dim sum!? | Cheap Eats
Loyd is facing two first-degree murder counts and a host of other charges related to the deaths of his ex-girlfriend and Lt. Debra Clayton.
Information from the Orlando Sentinel: http://www.orlandosentinel.com/
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.