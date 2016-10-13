CLINTON, Conn. (AP) — A man who posted online videos of flying drones shooting a gun and a flamethrower in his Connecticut backyard has been charged with trying to sexually entice a minor.
Police in Clinton say 19-year-old Austin Haughwout (HOW’-it) turned himself in Thursday after an arrest warrant was issued.
Haughwout uploaded the widely viewed videos to his YouTube channel last year. One showed a flying drone equipped with a handgun firing rounds. The videos caught the attention of the Federal Aviation Administration, which later issued subpoenas to Haughwout and his father.
Haughwout was arraigned Thursday on charges of enticing a minor, attempted sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. He faced similar charges earlier this year.
An after-hours message left with Haughwout’s attorney hasn’t been returned.
This story has been corrected to show the man’s surname is Haughwout, not Haughwort.
